Plaid Leader to set sights on government at annual conference

Emily Price

Rhun ap Iorwerth will use his Plaid Cymru annual conference speech to set his sights on government with a promise of immediate impact and a long-term change for Wales.

At the event in Cardiff on Friday (October 11), Plaid Cymru’s leader will set out his party’s commitments if it were to come into power in the Senedd.

Plaid achieved the party’s best election results ever during the recent General Election – doubling its number of MPs and securing its largest share of the vote in its history.

Here’s what he’s expected to say:

On key issues of the economy, education and health, Mr ap Iorwerth will use his 45 minute speech to set out how he will implement immediate improvement – but also explain the need for a longer term plan for Wales.

In health, he will pledge that a Plaid Cymru government would increase spending on preventative health measures every year.

Mr ap Iorwerth will also announce that a Plaid Cymru Cabinet would include a Minister for Public Health, “ensuring a truly national mission of creating healthier lives which in turn deliver substantial savings.”

‘Repair’

Describing the NHS as “born on Labour’s watch”, Plaid’s leader is expected to say: “My government will break the cycle of short term thinking which shortchanges Wales.

“Unlike Eluned Morgan, I will acknowledge that some things are broken but more importantly I’ll be determined that nothing is beyond repair.

“My government will not consider issues in isolation. Silo working helps no one when one decision so often affects another.

“Unlocking our economic potential will need major improvements in education attainment, but another bedrock of a healthy economy is a well Wales – its people active in body and mind.

“This year, as waiting lists grew – Labour for some inexplicable reason cut the amount it spends on preventative health policies.

“Friends, this is short-term thinking with long term pain guaranteed. It feeds the problem as opposed to solving it, putting further pressure on front line staff, filling our hospitals with ever sicker patients.

“Plaid Cymru will reverse the thinking, it’s something I’m determined to do , ensuring the NHS is fit for its centenary celebrations and beyond.”

‘Sticking plaster’

During the conference, Plaid’s leader will launch a new approach to preventative health as part of wider NHS changes.

He is expected to say: “For too long, Labour’s priority has been managing people’s pain but I want to keep people healthy and I can announce that in the first 100 days of a Plaid Cymru government we will bring forward a new budget – based on the principles of a healthier, wealthier Wales – with a promise that spending on preventative health measures will increase every year.

“No more sticking plaster, no more blaming the individual, no more passing the buck. This is grown-up government – taking responsibility, empowering people and protecting the NHS.

“And we have an enormous task ahead of us. On improving the NHS estate, we’ll go further than the last 8 Labour Health Ministers, clearing the emergency maintenance backlogs over the duration of the next Senedd term.

“Only this week, a critical incident was declared at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend because of serious long-term damage to its roof. We have to have an NHS estate fit for purpose!

“We’ll introduce a target focused cancer contract for every patient and reform the governance of the NHS, bringing standards back where they should be and waiting lists down.

“And with a new Minister for Public Health, we’ll put the ‘N’ back in the NHS – ensuring a truly national mission of creating healthier lives which in turn deliver substantial savings.

“Our treasured National Health Service – born on Labour’s watch, given a rebirth by the Plaid Cymru government I will lead.”

