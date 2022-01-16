Plaid MPs back Lib Dem motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson

Two Plaid Cymru MPs have added their support to a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson, tabled by the Liberal Democrats.

Liz Saville Roberts and Hywel Williams have backed the motion along with all 13 Liberal Democrat MPs, Paula Barker and Mick Whitley from Labour and Stephen Garry from the Alliance Party.

Together they are calling on Conservative MPs to vote for the motion in order to force the prime minister to step down.

The motion reads “That this House has no confidence in the Prime Minister because he has broken the Covid lockdown laws his Government introduced, misled both Parliament and the public about it, and disastrously undermined public confidence in the midst of a pandemic.”

The Liberal Democrats have also written to Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, demanding he put the motion to a vote within the next week.

The letter states that it is “unacceptable for the Government to hide behind Sue Gray’s investigation, refusing to answer questions or take responsibility.”

Appalled

It adds that it is “not a sustainable position” for Boris Johnson to have lost the confidence of the public and his own MPs in the midst of a pandemic when trust in the government is so critical.

It continues: “People across the country are rightly appalled by the revelation that the Prime Minister attended a garden party at Number 10 in May 2020, during the first national Covid lockdown.

“The vast majority of the British people followed the rules to keep others safe, even when it meant not being able to see our loved ones – let alone having a few drinks in the sun with our friends.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said: “It’s time for Conservative MPs to show where they stand. Are they going to continue to put up with a Prime Minister who lied to Parliament and to the public, who admitted he broke lockdown rules and refuses to hold himself accountable?

“By remaining in Number 10 Boris Johnson is a threat to the health of the nation – no one will take anything he says seriously and that is simply unacceptable during a pandemic.

“Conservative MPs should not only support our motion of no confidence, but they should pressure Jacob Rees Mogg to give the motion time for a vote and soon. The country deserves a chance to move on from this deceitful Prime Minister.”