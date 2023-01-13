Plaid MS calls for better flood planning after parts of Wales were submerged yesterday

A Plaid MS has called on the Welsh Government to better plan for heavy rain and properly investigate the devastating floods which submerged parts of Wales in 2020.

Yesterday south Wales saw flooding and disruption after half a month’s worth of rain fall in just 38 hours – leading to road closures and train cancellations.

Homes were evacuated in the Rhondda Valley after the River Taff burst its banks whilst a garden in Merthyr Tydfil was turned into a waterfall as rain lashed down.

Reponding to the flooding, Heledd Fychan MS said: “I’m extremely concerned about homes and businesses across south Wales and beyond. People can’t continue to live in fear every time we have heavy rain.

Harsh weather

“This harsh weather is inevitable, but flooding doesn’t have to be. The Welsh Government must do more to plan for the heavy rain, and urge our Councils, like RCT, to better understand how to avoid flooding and support communities.

Heledd Fychan also called on the Welsh Government to hold an independent inquiry into the devastating flooding of 2020 which saw many families lose their homes.

She said: “Plaid Cymru has secured a review, and I will be submitting evidence from communities across South Wales Central later this year, but this work should have taken place immediately after February 2020. Lessons must be learnt, and urgently.

“I will continue to closely monitor the situation and will work tirelessly to ensure that our community receives the support and assistance it needs during this difficult time.

“I urge all residents affected by the floods to contact my office for assistance and support. Residents can contact me at 01443 853214”

This year the Welsh Government are providing £71m of funding across Local Authorities and Natural Resources Wales for flood management.

Protect homes

A spokesperson said: “Very sadly, we have once again seen the damage flooding can cause, which is why reducing the risk from flooding and sea-level rise is a priority for us.

“We are providing record levels of funding to our flood risk management authorities to help protect homes and businesses across Wales.

“Over the last Government term we invested over £390m in flood and coastal erosion risk management through two programmes, reducing risk to more than 47,000 properties across Wales.

“This includes work building new flood assets, maintenance of existing assets, development of future schemes, natural flood management, property flood resilience measures, mapping, modelling and awareness raising.”

Yesterday’s stormy weather also caused disruption to The National Grid with 600 homes near Newport left without power.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the areas worst affected by flooding were Porth and Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

