Plaid MS demands action on four-year delay to Welsh bus reforms

A Plaid Cymru MS has expressed frustration over four years of delays to Welsh Government plans to reform bus services in Wales.

Sioned Williams, MS for South Wales West, as part of her campaign to highlight the issue, has written to Ken Skates MS, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, seeking urgent answers about the four-year wait for the Bus Services Bill.

Introduced initially in 2018, the Bus Bill is said to be a key piece of legislation aimed at building on bus reform across Wales.

Persistent Delays

The Bus Bill, originally proposed in 2020, was intended to overhaul the deregulated framework that governs bus services in Wales, giving local authorities more control over how buses are run in their communities. However, the legislation was withdrawn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its reintroduction has faced persistent delays.

Despite promises from the Welsh Government, publication of a White Paper in 2022 and another in 2024 titled ‘Roadmap to Bus Reform’, no concrete progress has been made toward the legislation.

In contrast, the newly appointed UK Transport Secretary has already made strides in England, introducing legislation to promote bus franchising and local authority-run bus services, laying the groundwork for swift reform.

In light of this, Sioned Williams has questioned why Wales continues to lag behind its neighbour in moving forward with its own bus reforms.

Struggles

Speaking during Catch the Bus Month, a campaign that promotes bus travel as a sustainable alternative, Williams underscored the challenges faced by her constituents: “It’s an experience shared by many bus users – your bus is late, it sometimes never turns up, or you finally see a bus, but it’s not the one you need. Constituents have told me they’ve been stranded miles from home, relying on expensive taxis to get back safely.

“After years of waiting, Welsh bus users can finally see a Labour Government introduce legislation to improve bus services, but it’s the UK Labour Government introducing legislation for England. For a Welsh Bus Bill, we will have to wait until next year.

“This is not good enough. Buses are essential services that contribute enormously to the wealth, health, and wellbeing of my constituents, with many relying on buses for education, employment, and key public services. Bus users across Wales have waited long enough and cannot afford any more delays.”

Roadmap

Earlier this year, the Welsh Government released their ‘Roadmap to Bus Reform’ which aims to build on the proposals of the bus white paper, published in 2022.

The Roadmap sets out year by year targets of how the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales plan to approach the delivery of franchising bus services in Wales. With the new approach set to be rolled out on a geographical basis.

It also details how the government intends to work closely with partners and stakeholders, such as bus operators and local authorities to design and deliver services that are ‘easy to use, easy to access and well connected’ for communities across Wales.

Clarity

In her letter to Ken Skates, Williams asked for clarity on several pressing issues. First, an update on the recovery of bus passenger numbers following the pandemic, which has been a significant challenge for bus operators across Wales. She also requested a firm timeline for the introduction of the long-delayed Bus Services Bill.

She also expressed frustration that the Welsh Government has had four years to progress bus legislation but has failed to do so, despite promises that the bill would be introduced by the end of 2023. Not only that, but she contrasted this with the progress made by the UK Labour Government in just ten weeks, highlighting the urgency of the situation for Welsh communities.

Following this, she inquired about the Welsh Government’s actions during Catch the Bus Month to promote bus travel and asked for assurances that concessionary bus passes, a vital resource for many, would continue at current levels.

