Plaid MS slams Labour Government for disempowering communities

A Plaid MS has criticised successive Labour governments in Wales for failing to deliver Right-To-Buy legislation for communities.

Peredur Owen Griffiths, MS for South East Wales, and Plaid Cymru spokesperson on Communities and Older People, has said: “Wales has been left lagging behind Scotland and England when it comes to empowering communities.”

He emphasises that: “such legislation for Wales would be useful when local authorities – such as the Labour-run administration in Caerffili County Borough – are looking to close landmark buildings such as Llancaiach Fawr or Blackwood Miners’ Institute.”

Also noting: “This type of legislation would have provided local authorities and communities with alternatives to preserve these significant assets.”

Disappointing

Griffiths’s comments come at a time when local communities in Wales face the potential loss of significant cultural and historical sites. The absence of Right-to-Buy legislation means that local authorities have broad discretion over the fate of community assets, often prioritising financial considerations over public sentiment and heritage.

“This situation is deeply disappointing,” Griffiths continued.

“While communities in England have benefited from the Right to Bid scheme for over a decade, Welsh communities find themselves without these essential tools for empowerment.”

Community

Community assets play a vital role in maintaining local identity and cohesion. Buildings like Llancaiach Fawr and the Blackwood Miners’ Institute are not only venues for events but also serve as reminders of the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Their closure would signify a loss not just of physical structures, but also of the cultural history and stories that define the local area.

Griffiths highlighted the emotional and social impact that the loss of such assets could have on communities: “These buildings are more than just bricks and mortar; they are the heart and soul of our communities, when they are put at risk, it undermines community spirit and engagement.”

Action

Griffiths believes the need for a legislative framework that empowers local communities to protect their assets has never been more urgent, pointing out that the Institute of Welsh Affairs has described Welsh communities as the least empowered in Britain regarding the protection of land and assets.

“How long will local authorities have to wait for extra tools to help in this field?” Griffiths asked. “And how many more buildings will our communities lose before this Government gets its act together?”

In response to Griffiths’ comments, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government acknowledged that guidance on community assets was published in 2019, but emphasised that it would not be reviewed until 2025.

Though, this timeline has raised concerns among community advocates and local leaders, who fear that the slow pace of action could lead to irreversible losses.

Community

The ongoing discussions highlight a significant gap in support for Welsh communities compared to their counterparts in England and Scotland.

In England, the Right to Bid allows communities to register an interest in local assets and bid for them when they come up for sale, while Scotland has introduced even stronger protections for community ownership.

“This disparity is unacceptable,” Griffiths argues. “Welsh communities should not have to wait longer for rights and protections that others have had for years. We deserve the tools to safeguard our heritage.”

The debate over Right-to-Buy legislation in Wales highlights a significant issue regarding community empowerment and the preservation of local heritage. Griffiths’ call for legislative reform reflects the concerns of many who worry about the potential loss of cherished community assets.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

