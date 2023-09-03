Plaid Cymru MSs condemn plans to build houses on toxic site

Plans to build houses on the site of a former tar plant in Caerffili have been condemned by two Plaid Cymru MSs.

The former Thomas Ness tar plant near Caerffili train station has been earmarked for housing by the Labour-controlled local authority, much to the anger of local residents and environmental groups.

Production at the plant was stopped in 1985 after nearly 50 years in operation and the site has been left empty since the mid-1990s.

The area is suspected of containing highly dangerous chemicals to a depth of five metres, according to local campaigners, who fear they would be disturbed if the land is built upon.

Peredur Owen Griffiths and Delyth Jewell – who both represent the South Wales East region – visited the site to highlight the dangers of building on toxic sites in their local area.

Contaminated

During the visit, Mr Griffiths said: “This is not the only contaminated site in our region. The Ty Llwyd quarry in Ynysddu immediately springs to mind.

“Whilst Plaid Cymru would much prefer brownfield sites to be built on rather than the greenfield sites like the one near Cefn Fforest built on, there are exceptions to this policy when the land is this contaminated.

“Protracted or complex remediation leaving communities and natural habitats affected or threatened for decades. The costs for clear up and who pays rage on. All the while, it is nature and communities who bear the brunt.

“Things cannot go on like this.”

Ms Jewell said: “These sites are used for industrial purposes and or contaminated tipping of industrial waste. What’s now happening is the impact on communities, neighbours and our environment.

“Chemicals leaching or contaminated run off from the site. Water courses receiving anything that escapes the site with progression to our rivers.”

