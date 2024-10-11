Plaid Pride launches fund to support LGBTQ+ candidates in politics

Plaid Pride, the LGBTQ+ network within Plaid Cymru has announced the creation of the Stuart Neale Fund, an initiative designed to encourage and support more LGBTQ+ individuals to enter politics and stand for election at all levels of government.

The fund, which will be launched during the Party Conference held in Cardiff this weekend, is named in honour of Stuart Neale, the first openly gay Plaid Cymru candidate and a passionate activist in the Gay Liberation Front.

While similar funds exist with UK-wide parties, to our knowledge, this is the first of its kind created exclusively in Wales for prospective Welsh candidates.

Pioneer

Currently, Neale is a handweaver having studied at the Scottish College of Textiles in Galashiels, but In 1972, he made history as the first openly gay man to stand in an election as a Plaid Cymru candidate.

His candidacy marked a ground-breaking moment in the intersection of LGBTQ+ activism and electoral politics. Despite the social and political challenges of the era, Neale stood as a pioneer for equality within a political landscape that was still grappling with the emerging gay liberation movement.

Neale grew up in Penarth and joined Plaid Cymru at the age of seventeen. He worked at Cardiff Central Library before training at the Welsh College of Music & Drama.

While he initially pursued a career in theatre, Neale ultimately joined the Forestry Commission in 1965, moving to Abergavenny. Politically active from a young age, he became a union leader and the first Plaid Cymru candidate in Abergavenny.

His early political campaigns were trailblazing, especially for a candidate who was gradually coming to terms with his sexuality in an era of great social resistance.

His commitment and bravery helped pave the way for future generations of LGBTQ+ candidates, and his legacy underscores the progress Plaid Cymru has made in becoming a champion of LGBTQ+ rights.

Duty

Ahead of launching the fund, Stuart Neale said: “True progress is made when we dare to be visible, to speak out, and to stand for what is right – no matter the cost. Equality is not granted; it is achieved through perseverance, and it is our duty to keep advancing.

“This fund is essential to that progress, and I am so very proud to see Plaid Pride, the LGBTQ+ section of Plaid Cymru, supporting the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders.”

Plaid Cymru has since made significant strides in supporting LGBTQ+ rights. In the 1980s, the party became the first in Parliament to formally recognise equality for gay men and lesbians.

In 2001, Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price made history as the first out gay MP from Plaid Cymru (indeed the first from any in the EFA family of small nation parties).

Price later became the first openly gay leader of any political party in the UK, cementing Plaid Cymru’s reputation as a pioneer of equality in politics.

Building on this legacy, Plaid Pride—the LGBTQ+ network within the party—has launched the Stuart Neale Fund to ensure more LGBTQ+ voices are represented in politics.

The fund’s founder and former Plaid Cymru Leader, Adam Price said: “Together, we can create a future where every voice is heard, where diversity is celebrated, and where no one is left behind.

“Stuart Neale’s courage reminds us that real change is made when we stand up and make ourselves visible. By supporting the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders, we are building a more just, inclusive and equal Wales for all.”

Rhetoric

Cadewyn Skelley, Plaid Cymru’s candidate for Cardiff East in the 2024 UK general election, said: “Anti-transgender rhetoric is on the rise in British politics with leaders and influential figures using transgender people as political footballs to further their own aims and ambitions.”

Cadewyn added: “This fund could prove vital in allowing transgender voices to be heard on a national and local level. Now more than ever, LGBTQ+ misinformation and bigotry must be tackled head-on, and doing so effectively relies on amplifying actual lived experiences of LGBTQ+ people into the mainstream of everyday life.

“It is heart-warming to see Plaid Cymru take the steps necessary to make Welsh society inclusive, loving, and most importantly safe for everyone.”

Commitment

Plaid Pride is committed to promoting equality not only through policy but by actively increasing the number of out LGBTQ+ officials elected across Wales and the UK. The Stuart Neale Fund is a critical step toward achieving that goal. The fund will provide:

1. Support for LGBTQ+ Members to Stand for Election: Encouraging Plaid Cymru’s LGBTQ+ members to run for office at all levels of government, further strengthening the party’s equality-focused positions.

2. Mentoring and Training: Offering LGBTQ+ prospective candidates guidance on key policy matters, election practices, and campaign strategies.

3. Practical Campaign Support: Providing resources and best-practice electoral techniques to bolster local campaign efforts, ensuring candidates are equipped with the tools they need to succeed.

