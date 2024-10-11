Plaid Senedd Members told they won’t automatically get top candidate spots at next election

Martin Shipton

Plaid Cymru’s national executive committee (NEC) has rejected a suggestion that sitting MSs should receive preferential treatment when candidates are selected for the next Senedd election in 2026.

Nation.Cymru has been told that a number of MSs had taken the view that, as incumbents, they should be given top places on candidate lists, making it virtually certain that they would be re-elected.

Pushback

But there was, we understand, considerable pushback at the NEC meeting, and the suggestion was rejected.

Now Plaid MSs, like everyone else, will have to wait months to find out how candidates for the 2026 election will be selected.

As part of the Senedd reform arrangements, under which the number of MSs will increase from 60 to 96, a new electoral system will be introduced. In the six elections held so far since what was initially the National Assembly was set up in 1999, 40 of the 60 Members have been elected in first-past-the-post contests.

The remaining 20 Members have been elected in five regions on a proportional representation (PR) system.

Super constituencies

But in 2026, Wales will be split up into 16 “super constituencies”, each of which will elect six MSs using a PR system known as “Closed Lists”, with people voting for a party rather than for individuals.

The system has been strongly criticised by many who argue that it gives too much power to the parties in the selection of candidates, and deprives individual voters of the opportunity to choose the candidates they want to support.

It’s been suggested that party officials will fix selection processes so that unimaginative and docile MSs will get top places rather than troublesome mavericks prepared to speak their mind.

Under the better known Single Transferable Vote PR system, voters list the candidates they want to back according to their own preferences, sometimes mixing and matching candidates from different parties.

But while this can be seen as to the advantage of ordinary voters, it can make sitting MSs uneasy, knowing that another candidate from their party could receive more votes from them and deprive them of the chance of winning.

Placate

It has been suggested that Labour insisted on the Closed List system rather than STV to placate those of its MSs who are looking to be re-elected in 2026. It was made clear to Plaid during negotiations for the Co-operation Agreement between the two parties that lasted until earlier this year that Labour was not prepared to budge and that the whole deal would be off unless Plaid accepted Closed List, which the party subsequently did.

A Plaid source told us: “My understanding is that the NEC wasn’t prepared to go along with the idea of reserving top slots in the Closed Lists for sitting MSs who want to be re-elected. They will have to take their chances with everyone else.”

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “All parties are currently discussing processes for selecting candidates for the new electoral system in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru will bring proposals before its National Council within the next few months, along the principles of allowing party members a full day as the party selects a strong team of candidates to challenge Labour in 2026.”

