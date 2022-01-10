Plaid Westminster leader says Downing St e-mail is ‘proof in black and white’ UK Government broke Covid restrictions

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader has said that a Downing Street e-mail invited staff to “socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden” during May of the first lockdown is proof that the UK Government broke restrictions.

MP Liz Saville Roberts said that there was “no need for an inquiry” after seeing the email in which invited over 100 staff to Downing Street for a “bring your own booze event”.

Social mixing was banned in England at the time, apart from with one other person from another household outdoors.

“Proof in black and white that the Tories were boozing it up while the rest of us were in lockdown,” Liz Saville Roberts said. “With every day that Boris Johnson remains in post, the case for independence grows stronger.”

The email was sent from Martin Reynolds, the principal private secretary. According to ITV News, it said: “Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

No 10 are yet to deny that the Prime Minister attended the event on 20 May.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said that the Prime Minister had “consistently shown that he has no regard for the rules he puts in place for the rest of us”.

“He is trying to get officials to take the fall for his own mistakes, but he sets the tone for the way Downing Street and the rest of government operates,” she said.

“At the time this party took place, key workers on the frontline were working round the clock to keep us all safe, people suffered loneliness and loss in unimaginably tough circumstances. Labour has welcomed Sue Gray’s inquiry, but we need confirmation that this latest revelation, and any other parties not yet revealed by press investigations, will be covered by her probe.”