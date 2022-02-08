Plan for new Welsh medium school given green light, amid arguments about location

Katy Jenkins, local democracy reporter

A plan for a new Welsh-medium school in Pembroke has been given the green light, amid arguments about the site that has been chosen for it.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s plan to build a primary school for 210 pupils next to the town’s secondary school was discussed by councillors on Tuesday (February 8).

A number of members of the planning committee raised concerns about increased traffic, pedestrian safety and access to the site with some going as far as saying it was not the right site for the school.

“I really doubt the sanity of the people that want to put it there when less than half a mile away is an ideal site,” said Cllr Tony Wilcox referring to the former St Mary’s School site, which is not owned by the council.

The new school will be built on a 3.3 hectares next to Glan-y-Mor Farm, Bush Hill – with access on to Bush Hill – and will include MUGA (multi-use games area), sports field and car park.

The primary school building, including early years provision, would be single storey with some double-height elements with room for 210 pupils aged five to 11 as well as a nursery with 30 places and Cylch Meithrin provision.

Demand for fully Welsh-medium provision for children in the area was established following a public consultation and its development was given full council backing in October 2020.

Planning conditions relating to the approval include traffic mitigation measures and the application was approved.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

