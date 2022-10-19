Plan to build ‘20,000 new, low carbon social homes’ is hanging by a thread

Welsh Tories have called on the Welsh Government to take immediate action after Minister for Climate Change Julie James said plans to build 20,000 new, low carbon social homes for rent are ‘hanging by a thread’ because of the state of the economy.

Conservative Shadow Minister for Housing, Janet Finch-Saunders MS, challenged the Minister for Climate Change, on the possibility that housing associations in Wales may have to stall the building of new social housing.

During a recent meeting with Registered Social Landlords, the Shadow Minister was warned that if landlords are unable to increase rents in line with inflation this year, serious cuts will have to be made to building projects. It is estimated that between 3,000-6,000 new social homes are required over the next five years.

Commenting after her contribution, the Shadow Minister said: “Over the last decade Labour has only seen around a thousand housing association and local authority homes built annually.

“At a time that is seeing vast increases in temporary accommodation spend and residents waiting years for social housing – we cannot afford to see fewer homes built.

“This warning by the sector needs to be taken seriously. Labour ministers must engage with the sector and use every lever at its disposal to ensure that building work can continue.

“As it stands, it seems that the Minister for Climate Change agrees with me that the Labour manifesto commitment to ‘Build 20,000 new, low carbon social homes for rent’ is hanging by a thread.

“I urge her to listen and take immediate action to resolve this situation, and ultimately deliver homes for those desperately requiring accommodation.”

