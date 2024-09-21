Plan to restrict employers from contacting staff out of hours ‘backed by public’
Most people support the UK Government’s plans to restrict employers from contacting staff outside working hours, new research suggests.
Only 17% of 2,000 adults surveyed opposed the move.
The polling by Survation, commissioned by think tank the Autonomy Institute, showed that support was highest in the South East.
Autonomy called on the Government to copy legislation from France and Portugal which includes financial penalties for employers who choose to ignore the policy.
In France, the highest court has fined employers for ignoring the legislation.
Will Stronge, director of research at the Autonomy Institute, said: “Giving too much power to employers to dictate the terms of new ‘Right to Switch Off’ legislation could risk seeing the policy fall by the wayside.
“A more substantial, full right to switch off would go one step further.
“As is the case in France and Portugal, this legislation would not only give workers the right to ignore out-of-hours contact from their employers but would also punish employers for ignoring the spirit of the legislation and repeatedly contacting workers.”
Ban would be preferable. Unless very certain conditions are met. Contact out of hours, min double time for 2 hours paid, that sort of thing. Or employees are allowed to turn off all comms devices, that means the employer does not have personal numbers and no right to access those number, only work issued numbers and the devices for them made available and they can be turned off in down time.
been there seen it done it. That ring on a day off becomes a nightmare.