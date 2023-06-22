Planned strike by Avanti West Coast train drivers suspended

A planned strike by train drivers on Avanti West Coast has been suspended.

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on July 2 in a dispute over sick notes.

The union said the company has confirmed it will remove the sick note policy which was in dispute.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “As we have always said, we want to maintain a culture of positive industrial relations.

“This outcome shows that when management come to the table and understand our members’ perspective we are able to resolve issues effectively.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

