Planned strike by Avanti West Coast train drivers suspended
A planned strike by train drivers on Avanti West Coast has been suspended.
Members of Aslef were due to walk out on July 2 in a dispute over sick notes.
The union said the company has confirmed it will remove the sick note policy which was in dispute.
Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “As we have always said, we want to maintain a culture of positive industrial relations.
“This outcome shows that when management come to the table and understand our members’ perspective we are able to resolve issues effectively.”
