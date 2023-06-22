Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Planned strike by Avanti West Coast train drivers suspended

22 Jun 2023 1 minute read
An Avanti West Coast train. Photo Luciana Guerra PA Images

A planned strike by train drivers on Avanti West Coast has been suspended.

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on July 2 in a dispute over sick notes.

The union said the company has confirmed it will remove the sick note policy which was in dispute.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “As we have always said, we want to maintain a culture of positive industrial relations.

“This outcome shows that when management come to the table and understand our members’ perspective we are able to resolve issues effectively.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.