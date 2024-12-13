Planners to visit controversial milk whey fertiliser lagoon

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Planners are to visit the site of a proposed milk whey bio-fertiliser lagoon which has attracted over 100 objections.

Last year, Daniel James of Stepside Agri submitted a partly-retrospective application for the excavation of a bio-fertilizer lagoon for storage of food industry by-products at Ffynnoncyff Farm, Y Ferwig, near Cardigan.

The store has been partially constructed where there was formerly a hardstanding area used for farmyard manure/ slurry storage.

The earth-banked store would have a capacity of some 3,000 cubic metres, and is expected to be filled twice a year, involving 200 HGV lorry movements over the winter months.

It would be used to store milk whey, from the Volac site in nearby Felinfach, used as an alternative form of bio-fertiliser, planners heard.

Conditional approval

The scheme was recommended for conditional approval at the December 11 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, despite county planners receiving 100 objections on the council’s planning portal.

It had been referred to committee at the request of local member Cllr Gethin Davies – who later called for a site visit before any decision was made – due to its nature and the high levels of objections received.

Objections raised included the potential impact of the proposed development on groundwater and private water supplies, ecological harm, odour and dangerous fumes, impacts on the free flow of traffic and highway/pedestrian safety, amenity harm as a result of increased vehicle movements, and impacts on the visual amenity of neighbouring properties and nearby Mwnt beach.

Concerns were also raised regarding the publicity of the application, the retrospective nature of the proposed development, and a lack of Environmental Impact Assessment.

Supporting statement

A supporting statement, submitted last year by agent Llyr Evans Planning Ltd says: “The aim of the development is to provide a dedicated store for a food industry by-product which would be used as an organic based fertiliser on the adjoining land as part of managed arable crop production.”

It says the store “would enable the material to be stored on site until the optimal spreading time, ensuring maximum nutrient take up and beneficial environmental management”.

Speaking at the December meeting, Daniel James said: “It seems to me as soon as we tried to be transparent in the planning application some members of the public have come to their own conclusion about what we are trying to do here; we are trying give the farming community something back [minimising the use of costly alternative fertilisers for them].”

Concerns

Members unanimously agreed to undertake a site inspection panel visit to view the application before any final decision is made, the application returning to a future meeting.

The National Trust has previously raised concerns about “a significant development in a sensitive location,” close to Mwnt, “a gem in the cornerstone of the Ceredigion tourism industry,” with fears expressed about any potential runoff impacting on it.

