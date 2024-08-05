Plans advance for new £30m health and wellbeing hub

Plans for a new £30 million health and wellbeing hub in Bangor have been approved by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Cyngor Gwynedd.

The proposed hub would be located inside the Menai Centre on the high street in Bangor and forms a key part of the Bangor Regeneration Partnership’s overall plans for the city led by the local authority.

It is hoped that the additional footfall generated by the proposed hub will be a significant contributory factor in the regeneration of the city centre.

The location also means the hub will be easily accessible via public transport for residents from all parts of the city.

Design stage

Dyfed Edwards, Chair of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “The first stage of the business case for our Health and Wellbeing Hub has now been submitted to Welsh Government for approval to progress to the next detailed design stage.

“We have entered into initial discussions with the Bronderw and Bodnant GP Practices about our plans, which remain at an early stage of development, and will be subject to approval of a formal business case submitted to the Board and then Welsh Government.

“This is a really important development for the city of Bangor and will bring a range of community health and social care services, Council and voluntary services all into one place to provide better access for our community.

“We now look forward to continuing to work in partnership with Cyngor Gwynedd as we move on to the next stage.”

‘Ambitious’

Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn, Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd, said: “I am delighted that our plans for the Health Centre at the heart of Bangor have taken another significant step forward. Cyngor Gwynedd and our partners are working on ambitious plans to regenerate Bangor City Centre and the Health Centre is one important element of these plans.

“Not only will the centre improve the health provisions for the local community, but will also provide a significant boost for the city centre, drawing in more people and increasing trade in the city centre.

“Like many other cities and town across the country, Bangor High Street has faced significant challenges over recent years due to a combination of changes in people’s shopping habits, recession and the Covid pandemic.

“But by these sorts of investment, and bringing well-paid jobs and essential services into the heart of the city, we are confident that we can help give Bangor a brighter outlook.”

