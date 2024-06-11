Plans approved for ‘go-to’ location inspired by Camden Market approved

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Plans to create a “go-to” city centre location for people to eat and drink have been given the green light.

The latest set of proposals for the Chapter Court development were submitted to Wrexham Council in December last year.

Inspired by Camden Market in London, owners TBE (Southern) Limited sought permission to transform a rear courtyard off Argyle Street by introducing food and drink outlets and an events space.

Bin store

The existing site is currently used as a loading bay, bin store and parking area for nearby shops.

The local authority has now granted permission for the scheme, which the company said would help to rejuvenate a part of the city centre that has struggled in recent times.

In a planning statement, agents representing the firm said: “The applicant site has seen a downturn in recent years, with lots of retailers moving out of the area to the Eagles Meadow shopping complex in another area of the town.

“This area also competes with other retail parks near to town which offer customers the convenience of free parking, longer opening hours and shops ‘all-under one roof’.

“Chapter Court aims to attract a different type of retailer and therefore add a unique customer offering to the town’s current patchwork.

“Creating a ‘micro retail’ and ‘micro food vendor’ space for Wrexham will be the first of its kind in this area.

“With ‘go-to’ places to eat and drink, the development of the rear courtyard will have the ability to host year-round events.”

Permission

Permission for the wider Chapter Court scheme to redevelop a group of shops near Queen’s Square was previously granted in June 2020.

Work to refurbish several of the retail units was initially disrupted by the Covid pandemic, but later went ahead and many are now occupied by businesses.

In April this year, a new craft beer tap room called Rough Hands Tap was opened as part of the development in the old CeX store on Queen Street.

The agents said: “With some of the vendors taking up rental space in the internal units of the Queen Street section, the Chapter Court development is already contributing positively to the local community.

“Being able to offer a sought-after space, in a central location, has already meant that local businesses can promote their independent companies, displaying the entrepreneurial spirit of Wrexham.

“Having an external spill out space that supports and balances the dynamic inside retail areas, will serve to extend the reach of the development and in turn the visitors in Wrexham.”

A decision notice showing the application had been approved was published on the council’s website at the start of this week.

