Plans approved for housing estate on farmland

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Plans for a new 67-home housing estate on farmland have been approved.

Llanmoor Development Company has published detailed designs for the new properties, which will mainly be built on fields north of Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed.

An extra house will also be built south of the road as part of the development.

At a meeting of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee, on Wednesday July 10, members unanimously agreed to grant “reserved matters” planning permission for the scheme, subject to several planning conditions.

Initial planning permission was secured in 2023, and the developer’s “reserved matters” application covers more specific details of the proposals, including the size, appearance and layout of each home.

Varied

The new development will include a “varied mixture of house types, size, and tenures providing predominantly one-, two-, three- and four-bed accommodation, of which eight are affordable units”, agent Christine Sullivan, of Sullivan Land and Planning, said in a report to the council.

The layout of the new homes will also fit in “ample open space, green infrastructure and play provision”, she added.

Planning permission was originally granted for up to 76 homes, but the development has now been scaled back slightly to 67 properties.

