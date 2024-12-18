Plans approved for major town centre redevelopment

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Proposals for a transformational project in Port Talbot’s town centre have been approved by the local authority.

The plans will see a UK Government-backed scheme worth £15m beginning in the coming months, with work to update and regenerate the area at the heart of the town between the council’s civic offices and the Aberafan shopping centre.

It will see a range of works including extensions and refurbishments at the 798-seat Princess Royal Theatre, with the creation of a new frontage for the site alongside landscaping works which will replace existing surfaces with more modern and attractive materials.

Internal changes

As well as the new extended front entrance to the building, plans say there will be a number of internal changes made with a remodelled bar area and auditorium entrance lobby, as well as a restored stage area, internal subdivisions and new dressing room and toilet facilities.

The project has been designed by the council and aims to make the adjacent Civic Square area more attractive and functional, with features such as new seating, rain gardens, and improved green spaces.

It could also see electrical power supply units installed into repaved areas to accommodate outdoor events such as markets and special community events, which would otherwise rely on the use of generators.

Seven phases

Following recommendations from officers, the proposals for the large-scale refurbishment were approved unanimously by members at a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Tuesday, December 17.

Work on the project is expected to be carried out in seven phases, starting early next year and being completed in early 2026.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Dennis Keogh of Margam and Taibach, said the work was long overdue, adding he looked forward to seeing the completion of the building which could attract bigger shows to the area.

Improving facilities

A Neath Port Talbot council spokesperson previously said: “The proposed work on the Princess Royal Theatre would focus on improving customer experience by creating a stronger identity, improving facilities such as cafés, while increasing accessibility and diversifying and expanding its commercial offer to appeal to a wider audience.

“It is hoped a combination of remodelling, refurbishment, and extension will enable these aspirations with outcomes including a large amount of cultural space being improved with new cultural spaces created.

“The proposed Civic Square and Princess Royal Theatre refurbishment schemes received funding in 2023 of £15m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.”

