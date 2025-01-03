Plans approved for new houses despite community objections

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

Plans for the construction of new houses in a residential area have been approved by a local council despite objections from some people who live there.

The plans which could see two detached dwellings built in the Lower Brynamman area were given the go-ahead at a recent meeting held by the council’s planning committee.

The approval will allow the construction of two properties, which would feature a driveway to the side of each plot along with associated works. They would be located between Glyn Road and Maes Y Glyn in Lower Brynamman.

The report read: “The application seeks planning permission for the construction of two two-storey detached dwellings. Both houses are shown to be finished in white render with elements of brick and timber cladding. There is a single-storey element to the rear of each dwelling which is finished in timber cladding to the external walls.

“A driveway will be provided to the side of each plot, directly accessed from Glyn Road. Each property will have a rear garden area and associated means of enclosure.”

Objections

However, the application was brought before the planning committee at the request of local ward member Cllr Sonia Reynolds after she said she had received a number of objections from residents which were in particular “relating to parking and access issues.”

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Reynolds added the plans could cause “significant problems” for the area with reports from a local bus service which she said was regularly unable to get down the road due to parking issues.

It also came alongside six representations from members of the public who raised concerns over the potential loss of on-street parking, highway safety issues, and the fear that Maes Y Glyn Road might not be able to cope with larger vehicles once the project was completed.

Concerns

Others also raised issues about potential noise and pollution from the construction of the project as well as concerns with over-development due to the proximity of other properties already in the street.

Officers who had recommended the plans responded by saying that while there would be some loss of on-street parking the properties would provide their own parking with the driveways creating passing points for vehicles accessing the road.

They added that in terms of density the area would still be under the limits needed to comply with planning policy with conditions also attached to the construction phase of the project.

The plans for the new Brynamman houses were later approved by councillors in attendance at the meeting after a previous vote where they decided not to go to the area for a site visit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

