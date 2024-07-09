Plans approved for new MOT centre despite opposition from residents

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Proposals to build a new MOT testing centre on an industrial estate have been approved despite opposition from nearby residents.

Plans to develop a greenfield site, situated on Waterton Industrial Estate, were given the go-ahead at a recent meeting of Bridgend council’s planning committee.

The application was submitted by Mango Planning & Development Limited on behalf of Nathaniel Car Sales Ltd and will see the creation of an 833 square metre building used for “vehicle inspection, preparation, cleaning, maintenance, servicing, and MOT testing.”

The report read: “The building will include four service bays, two open bays, stores, offices and staff facilities including showers. A small mezzanine space is included for storage.

“To the north-west of the building will be an area for the charging of seven vehicles, a cycle store and bin store. A further nineteen car spaces are provided for staff and visitor parking to the south-west of the building. Adjacent to the building will be an enclosed jet car wash facility, which will utilise recycled water.”

Jobs

The plans, which were presented to council members, added that the development could also create around 15 full time jobs along with five part time jobs, which would be recruited locally.

However, they also heard how there had been objections to the plans from residents who raised concerns over encroachment on the village of Treoes, with thoughts that it could result in an increase to noise and light pollution, as well as a potential risk of flooding and ecological impacts.

Officers responded to the “significant objections” to the application saying that the principal of the development was acceptable and in line with the local development plan, adding that there was no risk of flooding to houses, with other issues that could be mitigated by adding conditions to the approval.

They said these would include controls to set noise and light levels for plant on site, restricting what time of the day certain activities could take place, and agreeing to install additional noise mitigation if noise levels were being exceeded.

The plans were later approved unanimously by council members in attendance at the meeting, with developers now able to start work at the site.

