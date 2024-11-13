Plans approved to turn bar, lounge and restaurant into a dental practice

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Plans to turn a bar, lounge and restaurant into a dental practice have been approved despite apparent opposition from locals.

The application to turn The Glenrhedyn in Station Road, Ferndale, into a dental practice was approved by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council’s planning committee on Thursday, November 7.

The building was set to be part of the previous Rhondda Life project which was a planned regeneration scheme with funding coming from Welsh Government, but funding for the project was pulled due to financial issues.

AI

There were 66 letters of objection received in relation to the application however the report said 31 are identical and appear to have been generated using AI – but added this cannot be confirmed.

The objections say the current establishment is crucial to the community it serves, its closure would be “devastating” to the community and it serves as a “vital social facility”.

They say losing the pub would eliminate the economic benefits it brings and negatively impact the spirit of the community as it is the only place capable of hosting events in the area. As it is the last family pub in the area, its closure could lead to loneliness for vulnerable, older residents, objectors added.

They say if changes continue, there will be nothing left in Ferndale and the closure would negatively impact the village and surrounding area.

Refurbished

They also claimed the building was refurbished using taxpayers’ money and had £1.2m of public money invested into it and was sold for only £300,000. Objections stressed the site was supposed to be part of the Rhondda Life Project, but the project failed due to lack of funding.

The objections say there are other buildings in the locality that could be used as a dental practice and they called on the council to refuse the proposal while a group is established to purchase the facility.

Under the plans, there will only be internal changes made and the ground-floor level would contain five surgery rooms, a waiting/reception area, toilets, staff facilities and storage rooms. The first floor will have two surgery rooms, a training and conference room and further staff facilities.

The business will employ 24 full-time staff and open from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday and be closed on weekends and bank holidays.

Councillor Jayne Smith, who sits on the planning committee and represents Ferndale and Maerdy on the council, said it has been an emotive issue in the community but that the community have not supported the premises in the past couple of years.

Community asset

She said the application was going to be a “brilliant community asset” that is well needed within the Rhondda.

Fellow committee member Councillor Danny Grehan described the plan as very important not just to the Rhondda Fach but the wider area as well adding that it was a “great application” to change the use which is failing and hasn’t been supported over the years.

Committee member Councillor Loretta Tomkinson claimed the business has had no support from the community, adding there are five other pubs in the area and that a dentist’s surgery can only be a good opportunity for the residents of Ferndale.

Councillor Mike Powell, also a committee member, said it was a case of ‘if you don’t use it you lose it’ and said the dentist is going to be of great benefit adding that dental hygiene and health is a very important thing.

Councillor Ross Williams said it would be a great transformation and added he would be interested to see how many objectors didn’t use the pub but would use the dentist.

Officers recommended approval, saying: “While the loss of a bar, lounge and restaurant is regrettable, the use as a dental practice would provide a much-needed and beneficial facility for all residents of the community.

“Consequently, the principle of the proposed change of use is considered acceptable in this instance.

“It is not considered that the proposal would have any undue impact upon the

character and appearance of the surrounding area, the residential amenities and privacy of surrounding residents, or upon highway safety in the vicinity of the site.”

Ferndale RFC

The planning report said that while it was previously used by Ferndale RFC, the rugby club now uses alternative premises, and the facility is operating at a loss.

It said the current owner wishes to sell the property and advises the proposed dental surgery is the only realistic option.

It also said the applicant has indicated their existing dental surgery, in another area of Ferndale, can no longer accommodate local demand and the change of use aims to address this.

The report makes reference to a ruling by an inspector that a restaurant is not considered a “community facility”, adding this decision is comparable to the proposed conversion of The Glenrhedyn.

It also said there are several other public houses within Ferndale which provide

a similar service to that which would be lost, such as the Ferndale Working Mens Club, Ferndale Labour Club, Conservative Club, and Ferndale Band Club, which it said are all within 1km of the application site. There are also several takeaways.

The report said it is therefore “clear” there are alternative premises locally and the Glenrhedyn does not constitute a unique facility, nor does it serve a critical role as a meeting place for village residents and the surrounding areas.

