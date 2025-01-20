Plans approved to upgrade former illegal camp

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Plans to clean up an “eyesore” caravan site on a former ostrich farm have been give the go-ahead.

Originally established illegally in 2008, the 32-pitch residential site is on Dock Road in Connah’s Quay, next to the Grade II-listed Old Quay House pub.

The site on the banks of the River Dee has for many years been considered an eyesore. Following a complaint about it in 2022, council officers worked with the owners of the site to regularise it – a process where officers can assess the site and retrospectively approve it to make it a legal settlement.

But as Flintshire County Council’s Planning Committee considered an application to upgrade the site, Shotton councillor Sean Bibby recalled it having a very different use.

“Interestingly I do recall as a child part of this site was operated as an ostrich farm,” he told the committee.

Flood risk

The committee approved plans to reduce the number of caravans from 32 to 26 units, change the layout to reduce the flood risk to residents and improve the look and feel of the site through landscaping.

“The existing site layout and accommodation is of poor quality, having a stark visual appearance recognising the site’s previous industrial and commercial history,” said planning officer Mark Harris.

“The current application has been submitted following the establishment of an inter-departmental working group to look at the living conditions of the occupiers of the caravans.

“It offers the opportunity to bring the site up to modern living standards and improve its overall visual appearance.”

Roads and pathways will be improved and a number of derelict caravans that are no longer used will be removed from the site. The location of pitches will also change to avoid caravans sitting almost on top of the river where they are most at risk from flooding.

Conditions

Key conditions the site owners will need to meet before implementing the site changes include submitting plans for managing the foul water drainage by April this year and gaining approval for a biodiversity net benefit plan, which will include bat and bird boxes.

“The site has been unauthorised for a number of years,” said a council spokesperson.

“Following a complaint in 2022 the council has been working with the site owners with regards to their submission of a retrospective planning application to regularise the use of the site.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

