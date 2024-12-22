Plans discussed for parking crackdown in country parks

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans to crack down on drivers who are not paying for parking at country parks have been discussed by councillors.

Members of Neath Port Talbot’s scrutiny committee discussed potential changes to how car parks are run in some of its most popular destinations such as Gnoll Country Park, Margam Country Park, and Afan Argoed Country Park.

A report given to councillors highlighted how around 20% of parking revenue was currently being lost at each venue from customers not paying, adding that due to a staff reorganisation there could now be an opportunity to provide a “more consistent approach to parking” at these locations.

Budget challenges

The report read: “Like all council departments the Leisure Tourism Heritage & Culture service has considerable budget challenges as part of the savings required to meet the Medium Term Financial Plan targets.

“A prudent assessment shows that approximately 20% of parking revenue is being lost at each venue and tightening up on this will help to meet the budget pressures going forward.”

It added: “The Country Parks are going through a significant amount of change with new tenants at Afan Argoed, a large capital project at Gnoll Country Park and changes at Margam Park to help reduce the operating costs.

“Currently both Afan Argoed and Gnoll Country Parks are operated on a pay and display basis. This relies on active enforcement to provide a deterrent to not paying which is provided by parking services.

“However, due to staff and other pressures within that service they are unable to consistently provide the deterrent needed and substantial revenue is currently being lost.”

Parking enforcement officers

Some measures to address the issues included the potential recruitment of parking enforcement officers to have a visible presence at some of the sites, as well as improving cashless payment options to go alongside on-site payment options.

The plans also discussed promotion of the council’s All Parks Pass which could spread the cost of parking for members as well as offering loyalty benefits such as 10% off catering.

A general uplift of parking prices of approximately 10% is also included in the report though it was noted that access to all country parks will remain free for everyone.

Further discussions will now be held over the plans that could potentially generate revenue of around £142,000, at a Neath Port Talbot Council cabinet meeting on January 15, 2025.

