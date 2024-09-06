Plans for 100 metre wind turbine given green light by councillors

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a 100 metre high wind turbine have been approved by councillors, and further wind turbines developments at the site could be on the cards.

On Thursday, September 5, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee looked at a proposal for the wind turbine near Ebbw Vale which was lodged with the council by Silent Valley Waste Services in May 2022, before the firm was taken in house by the council.

Committee vice-chairman Labour’s Cllr Peter Baldwin chaired the item due to chairwoman, Cllr Lisa Winnett declaring an interest as she is still registered as a director of Silent Valley.

Approval recommended

The application is for the development of a wind turbine and associated works on brownfield land forming part of the Silent Valley site at Cwm.

The three bladed wind turbine would have a hub height of 65 metres, a maximum blade tip height of 100 metres.

It would have a capacity of 1.5 megawatts (MW), the potential to generate three to four million units of electricity a year and would have an operational life of 25 to 30 years.

The application was classed as a “minor development” as it is less than the 10 MW threshold, at this point schemes become developments of national significance and are decided by Welsh Government planning inspectors.

Planning officer Helen Hinton said: “It’s very wide open landscape in this area with a background of rolling hills.

“It is considered that the proposal can be satisfactorily accommodated in the landscape and would not have such a detrimental effect on sensitive receptors.

“The proposal would contribute to onshore renewable targets and subject to conditions is compliant to planning policy.”

“It is therefore recommended for approval.”

Councillors were also asked to delegate powers to officers and allow them to amend the wording of several conditions that will be placed on the planning permission.

Local supply

Opposition Independent group leader, Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “The principle of this turbine is to supply our own Silent Valley operation.”

He asked if energy produced at the site would be fed into the National Grid?

Ms Hinton said: “The first demand will be for the site, if there is excess there will be opportunities to sell it to the grid.”

Cllr Hodgins said: “This has been hovering around for some time and from a commercial angle we were looking to develop a wind farm there.”

Cllr Hodgins asked if any future application to “increase” the number of wind turbines at Silent Valley would be decided by the Planning committee?

Ms Hinton confirmed that this would be the case.

Non-aligned Cllr George Humphreys who represents Cwm pointed out that other wind farm projects being developed in the area are expected to set aside money to fund community projects.

Cllr Humphreys said: “Would there be any funds maybe to help youth centres?”

Ms Hinton said: “Not in this instance, there’s not going to be specific pots available to community groups from income generated from that.”

“It’s not a major development and wouldn’t trigger the requirements laid out in Planning Policy Wales which introduced that assistance for the local community.”

She explained that extra money generated by selling electricity back to the grid would be that used to help fund council services and this would benefit Blaenau Gwent residents.

Cllr Humphreys added: “For the people living there it is a big project.

“This particular valley has always been industrial supporting not only Blaenau Gwent but Wales and the UK.

“I just think a little bit given back to the community would be kind gesture.”

Cllr Baldwin said: “I think this is a valid point and needs to be discussed by all members in a full council meeting.”

The committee then went on to vote in favour of the proposal.

