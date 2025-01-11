Plans for 14 new homes look set despite worries over parking

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

Fourteen new homes are planned for a small village, amid concerns about parking in the area.

Roberts Homes’ Mr Ian Roberts has applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to build 14 homes and one detached garage.

The plans include the formation of vehicular accesses and parking, a visitor car park, and landscaping at land adjacent to Peniarth, Gellifor, Ruthin.

But Llangynhafal Community Council has several concerns about the application.

Concerns

In a letter to DCC, the community council said: “Having seen the latest plans, the council is concerned that the number of dwellings has increased to 14 and that the community parking area is now much smaller and designated as ‘visitor parking’.

“It is the view of the council that the parking area should be designated as a community parking area and that the size of the parking area should be increased and the number of properties reduced accordingly.”

The letter added: “There is an urgent need for more affordable houses in the Gellifor/Llangynhafal area and less of a demand for large four-bedroom properties. It is the view of the community council that a greater proportion of the new development should be classified as affordable housing and not just one dwelling as currently proposed.”

The community council also had concerns about access roads and suggested two alternative accesses at either end of the site, to help maintain the character of the village.

Llangynhafal Community Council also suggested adequate parking was provided for each property.

Planning officers are minded to grant planning permission.

The plans include four two-bedroom homes, four three-bedroom homes, and five four-bedroom homes.

The plans will be debated at a planning committee meeting at Ruthin’s County Hall HQ on Wednesday 15 January.

