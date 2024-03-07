Plans for 235 new homes on farmland recommended for approval

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Plans to build 235 new homes on farmland have been backed for approval despite road safety concerns.

Anwyl Homes wants to develop a large area of farming land on the outskirts of Mold by creating a mixture of one to four-bedroom properties.

The Ewloe-based company said 94 of the units would be allocated as affordable housing to meet the needs of local people.

The application is due to be discussed by members of Flintshire Council’s planning committee next week, with officers recommending that permission should be granted.

However, 53 objections have been lodged against the proposals, with community leaders voicing their fears over the impact of the scheme on traffic on nearby Gypsy Lane.

Rat run

Members of Gwernaffield and Pantymwyn Community Council said they were concerned a proposed route through the new development would become a “rat run”.

In comments included in a report to the committee, they said: “The community council are concerned that currently, Gypsy Lane is used as a section of a ‘rat run’ between Denbigh Road, Mold, and the A494 Mold to Ruthin Road.

“The new road through the proposed development would inevitably enhance this ‘rat run’ and make it much easier and attractive for drivers currently reluctant to use the narrow and winding Gypsy Lane.

“For this reason, the community council opposes this planning application.”

Other issues raised include a lack of schools and doctors locally to support the development, the scale of the proposals and the loss of agricultural land.

Despite the objections, the scheme has been backed for approval by Flintshire’s chief planning officer.

Road improvements

In the report to councillors, Andrew Farrow outlined several proposed road improvements which would be delivered as part of the application, with a legal agreement expected to be put in place.

They include a traffic restriction order on Factory Pool Lane, changes to the speed limit on the A541 Denbigh Road and a new pedestrian crossing on Gwernaffield Road.

Mr Farrow said: “There are no highways objections to the proposal and it is considered that the application accords with policies of the Flintshire Local Development Plan.

“Concerns have been raised about the new road through the site becoming a way for traffic to access Gwernaffield road from Denbigh Road and vice versa.

“This currently already happens through a road with a lower standard of visibility and width than the proposed link road.

“Proposed speed limits suitable for the fact the road will traverse a built-up area will control vehicle speeds and may also have the advantage of allowing drivers to avoid the Dreflan mini roundabout when approaching Mold.”

Financial contributions

Approval of the proposals has been recommended subject to the company entering into an agreement to provide a number of financial contributions.

They include a payment of just under £38,000 towards improvements to Ysgol Bryn Gwalia in Mold and £60,000 to create a controlled pedestrian crossing.

A decision will be made on the application by Flintshire’s planning committee when councillors meet on Wednesday (March 13, 2024).

If they grant planning permission, the proposals will then need to be referred to the Welsh Government for consideration after a call-in request was previously received by ministers.

