Plans for 262-foot high weather mast unveiled

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Plans for a 262-foot high weather mast in north Wales have been unveiled.

Dewi Jones of Llysfaen-based WindJen Renewable Energy has applied to Conwy County Council’s planning department, seeking planning permission for the mast at agricultural grazing land south of Mynydd Llanelian.

The application for the temporary guyed meteorological monitoring mast has now been registered with Conwy’s planning department.

Lightning protection

If granted planning permission the mast will not exceed 80.4m and will feature lightning protection and stand for three years.

The mast will collect data, recording wind speed, wind direction, and other meteorological parameters.

According to the application, neighbour or community consultation is yet to take place.

The land belongs to G.P Williams of Llanelian.

A letter from consultees NATS Safeguarding said the mast was safe from an air traffic control viewpoint.

“The proposed development has been examined from a technical safeguarding aspect and does not conflict with our safeguarding criteria,” the letter reads.

Analysts JRC analyses developments on behalf of the UK fuel and power industry to ensure developments don’t interfere with radio systems operated by utility companies. The organisation did not foresee any issues.

The plans will likely be approved or refused by the delegated authority of planning officers or debated at a future planning committee meeting.

