Plans for 339 new homes unveiled in bid to help ‘alleviate housing crisis’

Plans to deliver over 300 new homes have been unveiled, marking a significant step forward in attempts at tackling the area’s housing shortage.

Persimmon Homes East Wales has submitted a full planning application to the Vale of Glamorgan Council for 339 much-needed, high-quality homes on land north of the railway line in Rhoose.

The development – on a site allocated for housing for over 20 years – featuring public open space, aims to address local housing needs, incorporate sustainable and eco-friendly features, and blend with the surrounding neighbourhood to foster a sense of place and community.

Waiting lists

There are currently nearly 7,000 people on the Vale’s housing waiting list. Persimmon’s application reserves a significant proportion, 119 properties, of the development for a local housing association partner, to help alleviate pressure on the Council and give local people the housing they need preventing homelessness.

Persimmon has also made efforts to ensure the scheme’s design will address concerns regarding flooding in the village, and have engaged closely with the Vale of Glamorgan Council on the emerging proposals, something made ever more important by the recent floods throughout Wales.

The developer has also consulted all three of the ward’s county councillors to help ensure that the development is high-quality and locally distinctive.

The scheme will provide a mix of house types and tenures, including affordable housing for the area, with a view to commencing groundworks in Spring 2025 and the first homes being available in time for Christmas that year if planning permission is forthcoming in January.

Merits

Commenting, Persimmon Homes East Wales Managing Director Lee Hawker said:

“We are delighted to be bringing forward our proposals to build high-quality, much-needed, and affordable new homes to Rhoose to in a vital step to help alleviate the local housing crisis.

“The merits of the scheme from addressing flooding concerns to environmental benefits to community infrastructure speak for themselves and play a significant part in making our proposals an attractive and significant part of meeting the Vale’s local housing need.

“Persimmon is committed to leaving a positive and lasting legacy in the areas in which it develops, and will continue our engagement with stakeholders and the local community to ensure our scheme delivers on their priorities.

“We look forward to taking this application through the planning process.”

More information

The developer has launched a website, providing an opportunity to submit feedback and allow for local people to see for themselves how the plan will benefit them and the local area. This can be found here.

