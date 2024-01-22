Plans for a proposed new academic building in Pontypridd progress

Plans for a proposed new building on the University of South Wales’ (USW) Treforest Campus in Pontypridd have taken a big step forward this month.

Construction company BAM will help to develop the detailed designs for the building which is scheduled to begin construction later this year.

The proposed new academic building will provide teaching, research, and support space for Computing, Maths, Engineering, and Technology.

Planning permission

A design team from Stride Treglown architects and Arup engineers has been working with the University to develop the plans, which have been formally submitted to be considered for planning permission. BAM will work with the University and the design team as part of the final design stage to draw up the detailed plans.

The proposed building will contain more than 40 new teaching, learning and research spaces, including electronics and hydraulics labs, a flight simulator, a robotics lab, clean and industrial research spaces, collaborative teaching spaces, as well as virtual reality capability, and exhibition spaces.

Innovation

One of the key principles of the building will be to promote interdisciplinary working by making the activities that are taking place visible and accessible. A focus point for this will be new ‘makerspaces’, which will bring low-risk activity out into central areas, where students can create and innovate with access to equipment to complete their activities.

Subject to the planning permission being granted, the building will be constructed on vacant land at the campus following the demolition of two buildings in recent years. Construction of the building will take approximately two years to complete. It is hoped that construction will commence later in 2024.

Mark Milton, Chief Operating Officer at USW, said: “This is a significant step forward in our plans for a new building that will provide space to revolutionise the delivery of STEM at USW. The design team has worked with the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Science and created a plan for an exciting, flexible, and collaborative series of spaces that will make STEM accessible for everyone that uses the building.

“This will be a significant investment in the campus and local area, and we will look to maximise the benefits for the local economy through the development and construction. We are very much looking forward to working with BAM as we move into the next stage of the design and development of the building.”

Modern approach

Dr Paul Davies, Dean of the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Science at USW, said: “It has always been the vision that this building will be a home for STEM but a facility for everyone at USW, and the modern approach to learning and teaching contained within the design will enable this to be realised. The appointment of BAM, working alongside USW, Arup, and Stride Treglown, will ensure that the finished building meets the needs of all users and places USW at the forefront of STEM higher education in the region and beyond.”

Justin Price, Construction Director at BAM, said: “As we embark upon this construction project we have the chance to build something really special at the University of South Wales. BAM’s passion for innovation and commitment to excellence means we’re looking forward to creating a space that not only meets the University’s expectations but exceeds them. The project is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our expertise and deliver a masterpiece that will stand the test of time

“The construction of the new building also enables us to offer a fantastic learning opportunity for students at the University of South Wales. BAM will work with University staff and students to provide unique opportunities on the project, ensuring we leave behind a positive legacy as well as an outstanding new building.”

