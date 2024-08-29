Plans for a weir and walkway at Site of Special Scientific Interest recommended for approval

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

National Trust plans for a tilting weir and walkway at a Site of Special Scientific Interest are expected to be approved next week.

The application is recommended for conditional approval at the September 4 meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee.

A call-in request from a local member has been received in relation to the application but was after the 21-day deadline.

Wetland restoration

A report for members states: “The National Trust have been looking at potential wetland restoration opportunities at Castlemartin Corse Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), which is part of the National Trust’s property at Gupton Farm, Pembrokeshire.

“The primary aim is to restore and establish carbon rich habitats within the SSSI. To enable this, it is proposed to install a water control structure in the form of a tilting weir within the main river that flows through the SSSI reedbed and connects to the Castlemartin Coast Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

“Attached to the tilting weir would be a walkway, and a boardwalk is also proposed to allow maintenance access to the weir. The site is in a sensitive location within the SSSI, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the South Pembrokeshire Coast National Landscape Character Area (NLCA).

“The site is also close to the Limestone Coast of South West Wales Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and the Castlemartin Coast Special Protection Area (SPA). The application is considered to comply with the requirements of both National and Local Planning policy and is recommended for approval.”

It concludes: “The proposed scheme would have several benefits to the hydrology, water quality, ecology and biodiversity of the Castlemartin Corse SSSI, which would also be of benefit to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park without harming the SAC and SPA.

“The proposed scheme would involve the creation of habitat, increase the diversity of species and condition of the watercourses.”

The walkway and board walk are for access and maintenance only and will not be open to the public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

