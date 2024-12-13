Plans for active travel route paused after public opposition

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans for an active travel route have been put on hold after what was described as a considerable level of opposition from a public consultation.

The proposed scheme for an active travel route in Bridgend would have seen a new cycle route and foot path built between Merlin Crescent and Bryntirion along with new crossing points and two-way cycling facilities.

However, a consultation which was carried out between May and August showed that 75% of people who took part in the discussions were not in favour of the scheme going ahead.

The project was linked to a wider project to develop access to Bryntirion Comprehensive, though there had been a number of issues raised from both residents and pupils of the local school during the consultation stages of the plans.

Steep gradient

These included the steep gradient of the path leading up to the school, with particular fears about the speed of cyclists coming down the hill leading to potential accidents.

Others also had concerns over the amount of congestion that would be caused during and after construction of the project, as well as residents who do not wish for the grass verges to be removed due to surface water run-off.

The report read: “This scheme formed part of a wider Bryntirion active travel proposal, intended to enhance pedestrian and cycle access to Bryntirion Comprehensive as well as improving the active travel infrastructure for future strategic development within the area and for other local journeys.

“Feasibility and design work was carried for the active travel route along Merlin Crescent and public consultation and engagement sessions undertaken. However, this drew a negative reaction to this proposal and public petition opposing the scheme was submitted along with concerns from local Members and Senedd Member.”

Annual update

The decision to pause the project was later made at a cabinet meeting held by Bridgend council on December 10, where members were given an annual update on the council’s strategic transport projects.

Speaking at the meeting, officers said because of the considerable level of public opposition it was not appropriate to include it as part of next year’s bid for active travel funding, with it now being deferred from the current programme “while further public and political consensus is sought”.

Other active travel plans that will not be put forward for funding in the next financial year include routes such as Brackla to Bridgend, Bridgend to Porthcawl, Pencoed to Rhondda Cynon Taff boundary and Maesteg to Bridgend.

