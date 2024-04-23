Plans for beauty salon to be turned into children’s home

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter

A beauty salon could be turned into a children’s home under new plans which have been submitted to a council.

The property on Chester Road, near the Nine Acre field in Wrexham was most recently used as a beauty and aesthetics clinic before the business moved to Rossett.

A planning application has now been submitted to Wrexham Council to convert the property into a home for up to four children.

Agents acting for Safe Hands Homes Ltd, which is behind the proposals, said it would help meet a need for specialist accommodation in the county borough.

In a planning statement, they said: “The proposed use will provide a high quality and supportive residential environment for people in need of care.

“It will offer independence and privacy at the same time as care and support.

“It will help meet the borough’s need for specialist accommodation of this type, to meet the needs of this particular segment of the area’s overall demand for housing.

“The site lies within the settlement boundaries and is connected and accessible to schools, services, and facilities.”

They added: “It will provide an excellent residential environment for the proposed residents, with no impact on existing neighbours.

“Adequate means of access are existing, and parking will be provided consistent with the operational needs of the use and the council policy on parking.”

No external changes are proposed to the building as part of the plans.

Documents accompanying the application show that one member of staff per child will be on duty 24 hours a day.

As well as being used as a beauty salon, the property also previously served as a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

A decision will be made on the proposals by the local authority at a later date.

