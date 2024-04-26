Plans for controversial wind farm submitted to Welsh Government

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a wind-farm that could potentially be the highest on-shore site in the UK have been submitted to the Welsh Government.

The proposed site which would hold up to 18 turbines, and be named Y Bryn wind-farm, sits on two blocks of Welsh Government woodland estate managed by Natural Resources Wales – and would fall largely within Neath Port Talbot County Borough, stretching in parts to Bridgend County Borough.

The project proposes some of the tallest turbines in the UK, measuring between 206 to 230 metres, and up to 250 metres to tip, along with turbine foundations, external transformer housings, a control building, and battery/energy storage facility.

It means the turbines could eventually stand at a massive 820 feet tall if given the go-ahead in the coming months, a height more than double that of the current tallest building in Wales, The Tower, Meridian Quay in Swansea.

“Prepared to fight”

It is the third revision of the plans, which have now been submitted to Welsh ministers by developers at Coriolis Energy, after what they describe as “extensive local community and technical consultation.”

If approved, the plans say the site could deliver “up to 130MW of renewable energy generation, equivalent to the annual needs of 68% of households in Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend combined, whilst offsetting over 137,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel generation each year.”

However, residents who live nearby have said they are prepared to fight the plans as they believe they are unsuitable for the area, with the potential to have negative impacts on the environment as well as being an eyesore.

They have also started up an action group which has amassed more than a thousand members, and have previously held protests in the village of Bryn near to where the turbines could be placed.

Speaking after the submission of the plans the project manager for Y Bryn, Trevor Hunter, said: “ We are excited for the examination period to commence and pleased that we have been able to engage with so many stakeholders interested in the development. We believe this development will make significant contributions to meet Wales’ renewable energy targets.

“ We would like to thank everyone who has taken part in the consultation processes since 2021. We have received a range of views about the plans, including a great deal of local and regional support. At this stage, we’d encourage everyone with a view on the proposals to participate in the PEDW examination process.”

The planning application for Y Bryn windfarm is now with an inspector from Planning Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) who will examine the application before a final decision is made by Welsh Ministers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

