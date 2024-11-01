Plans for conversion of old electricity substation to holiday accommodation rejected

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A former electricity substation on a windswept hill might not be everybody’s idea of a holiday destination but its owner clearly thinks it has potential.

Roy Price bought the land on Kilvey Hill which included the redundant building around 20 years ago and, after seeking planning advice, applied to Swansea Council in September last year to convert it into holiday accommodation.

It might not be the most spacious building but it’s in a secluded spot and not far from Swansea’s waterfront area. Kilvey Hill itself has panoramic views, and there are major plans for a hilltop leisure attraction featuring gondolas, a zip wire, luge runs, mountain biking and walking trails, and a restaurant.

Tourism is said to be worth around £600 million per year to Swansea and Gower, and visitors need somewhere to stay.

£700 per week

Mr Price’s plan was to spend around £45,000 converting the 1950s utilities building into a holiday let, according to a tourism needs assessment submitted with his application. Visitors paying on average £700 per week would be able to unwind in a downstairs space featuring a small kitchen, sofa, table, shower and toilet, with sleeping quarters – a double bed – on a mezzanine level. Apart from new roof lights no external alterations were proposed.

The plan was for access off Headland Road with some existing trees and hedgerow to be removed to create new “splays” providing extra visibility for drivers.

“The approval of this application would provide sought-after holiday accommodation and reduce the need to advertise residential properties for rental for holiday purposes,” said the tourism needs assessment.

Viability

Council planning officers took a different view and turned the application down on four grounds: a lack of evidence about its viability and whether tourism accommodation was needed in the location, the detrimental impact of clearance works and new hardstanding required to facilitate the conversion, a failure to prove Kilvey Hill’s designated site of importance for nature conservation wouldn’t be adversely affected, and a lack of information about the removal of trees and how this could be mitigated.

Mr Price appealed the decision with support from new planning agents, Atrium Planning Consultants, who said there was scope to create a new hedge within the boundary of the site and also plant three trees for every one cut down. The agents also argued that the former substation was largely unchanged and merited preservation, and that its proposed use would create high-quality tourist accommodation. They added that an overall net ecological gain would result.

A Welsh Government-appointed planning inspector decided differently, dismissing the appeal. The inspector, Richard James, said he hadn’t seen compelling evidence that the building was of historic interest, and that removing greenery at the front for the visibility splays would “erode this natural settlement perimeter”.

He said, however, that the visitor accommodation would be a viable business and wouldn’t attract many vehicles.

But he concluded that it would be harmful to the character and appearance of the area, and that he couldn’t be sure about potentially harmful biodiversity impacts without a comprehensive ecological assessment of the site.

Mr Price said he planned to re-submit a planning application to the council which would seek to use a side access entrance rather than the one on Headland Road.

