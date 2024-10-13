Plans for distillery in UK’s smallest city likely to be refused

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Plans to convert a guest house in the UK’s smallest city, into a gin distillery and bar are likely to be rejected once again.

The proposals in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, have sparked heated opposition from locals, with fears that the installation of a gin still and the use of ethanol could pose a serious fire and explosion risk.

The application seeks to change the use of the Grade II-listed building located at 11-13 Nun Street.

Last year, a similar proposal was refused by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority due to concerns over safety and local impacts, but despite adjustments to the plan, the new submission has not quelled public fears.

Concerns

Objectors have highlighted the potential hazards of ethanol storage and distillation, expressing concerns that the facility could lead to “death, injuries, and large-scale damage to property.”

While the applicant has proposed storing ethanol off-site and only distilling gin for 30 days annually, these measures have not satisfied critics.

An official report from the national park authority stated that the use of ethanol in the premises presents safety risks that would be difficult to control or enforce.

The report added that the mitigation measures suggested are not considered “reasonable, practical, or enforceable.”

Locals

In addition to safety concerns, local residents have raised objections related to noise, privacy, and traffic issues, arguing that the distillery’s operation could disrupt the surrounding area.

There were also suggestions that more suitable industrial locations could be used instead, though it appears little time has been put into these options.

Despite support for the scheme from St Davids City Council, planning officers are expected to recommend refusal at the upcoming meeting on October 16.

The report concludes that the proposal introduces a use “incompatible with its location” and poses risks to both public safety and residential amenity that cannot be adequately managed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

