Plans for disused chicken processing plant to be demolished

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

The former 2 Sisters chicken factory on Anglesey could be knocked down to make way for the site’s “redevelopment”.

Anglesey County Council has received an application to determine whether “prior approval” is required for the demolition of all buildings and structures at the former chicken processing plant in Llangefni.

The factory on the Industrial Estate Road closed its gates for the last time in March 2023 after more than 50 years in operation.

The closure resulted in the loss of more than 700 jobs, and the news was described at the time as a “devastating blow” to the economy of the island.

Investment

At the time, the firm said the plant was old and would require significant investment to bring it up to the same standard as its other locations.

In June last year, it was confirmed the site had been put up for sale, with a price tag of offers over £2m.

Now the council has received the planning enquiry by Bloom Developments.

A document lodged with the council said: “Details relating to the redevelopment of the site will be provided in due course through future planning applications.”

The application adds: “The buildings and structure are redundant, and their demolition will create space for the future redevelopment of the 2 Sisters site.”

January

The application also notes that it anticipates work would start on the demolition on January 6, 2025 and would be finished by February 3, 2025.

The proposed demolition would use a “mechanical demolition” process – meaning “no explosions” would be needed.

The remaining hardcore will “be crushed and used within the redevelopment” with waste being taken to “a licensed transfer station”.

An ecological assessment has also concluded that the building provided “a lack of significant roosting opportunities”, with the demolition works considered “unlikely” to have an impact on roosting bats.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

