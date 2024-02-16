Plans for hundreds of homes at beauty spot set for approval

Plans to build hundreds of homes at a popular beauty spot look set to be given the go ahead.

The Welsh minister for climate change, Julie James, gave her approval to the sale of land at Upper Cosmeston Farm earmarked for the 567-home development near Penarth towards the end of last year.

At a meeting on Thursday, 22 February, Vale of Glamorgan Council’s planning committee will make a decision about the plans – nearly four years after an application was first put in.

Planning committee members are being recommended to approve the development, but even if it is approved it will still need a final sign-off by the Welsh Government.

Those opposed to the development, including Sully Community Council, raised concerns about the potential impact of the scheme on traffic in the area.

Coast path

They also raised concerns over the loss of agricultural land and the potential impact on the Welsh coastal path which is next to the site.

A petition of about 125 signatures from Clifftop residents adds to those concerns the potential loss of biodiversity.

Those who are in support of the development point out the housing and service benefits that it will bring, with 50% of the new homes proposed to be affordable.

A council report on the application states the number of households on the council housing waiting list in Sully for a two-bed property is 46 and in Penarth it is 232.

For one-bedroom properties in both areas respectively, it is 58 and 437.

If eventually approved, the development will also include a primary school, a public open space and other community facilities.

Objectives

In her statement on the sale of the land at Upper Cosmeston Farm in November, Julie James said the Welsh Government has been working closely with the council on the proposal to ensure it meets housing delivery objectives.

She added: “We are committed to creating a greener, stronger and fairer Wales and would encourage bidders to be innovative and go beyond the objectives set out to create beautiful homes and places that are high quality, energy efficient, low carbon and sustainable.”

You can follow the planning committee live from 4pm on Thursday, February 22, through the Vale of Glamorgan Council YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2TELbOLzMc

