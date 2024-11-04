Plans for hundreds of homes on former college site set to be given the go ahead

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A new development on the site of a former college which will deliver hundreds of new homes looks set to be given the go ahead.

The scheme, earmarked for the land where Michaelston College used to be in Ely, is a partnership between Cardiff Council and Waites and it would be made up of 107 independent living apartments for older people and 128 homes for the open market.

Cardiff Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application, which also includes an outline proposal for a children’s respite centre, on Thursday, November 7.

Traffic issues

It is hoped the development will help the city deal with its housing crisis, however when some residents first found out about the scheme, they said they were worried it would worsen existing traffic issues.

One resident we spoke to in March 2023 described Michaelston Road and its junction with the A48 as a “no-go area” at times.

Denise James, 67, said : “You can’t get on to Michaelston Road, you can’t access Culverhouse Cross shopping centre. Equally, access to Cowbridge Road to get through to Canton is just an absolute nightmare, so I tend not to go out on the weekends. It hinders my life quite a lot.”

Another resident, Mark Harris, said he also had concerns about the proposed location of the homes and the state of traffic in the area.

Mark, 62, said: “You have really got to pick and choose the time of day you want to leave your home. During peak times at the schools it is crazy.

“There is just so much traffic and I think it has been added to with the Llantrisant Road development.

“There is just a constant flow first thing in the morning and in the afternoon.”

Improvements

Back then, the developers had yet to submit a planning application. They have proposed improvements to the access point onto Michaelston Road in the form of a priority junction.

The scheme also proposes a mini-roundabout on the Drope Road/Michaelston Road junction, zebra crossings and a lengthened parking lay-by opposite the parade of shops on Michaelston Road.

If plans are approved, there will be 249 car parking spaces for the residential element of the development.

It would also have a community hub, cafe, GP surgery and a community hall.

The application for the children’s respite centre and adult supported living is an outline planning application.

This means if permission for it is granted, the principle of the development will be approved, but further details on the scheme will still need to be considered and approved at a later date.

An additional 70 parking spaces would be provided for the community facilities, healthcare uses and visitor spaces.

The children’s centre would provide 94 parking spaces.

Michaelston College closed in 2017. The site is flanked by St Fagans Primary School on one side and Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre nursery on the other.

Cardiff Council’s planning committee will meet to discuss the plans at 10.30am on Thursday. You can watch the meeting live here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

