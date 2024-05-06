Plans for inflatable assault course at trout fishery approved

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A new inflatable obstacle course at a trout fishery has been given the green light.

Conwy County Council’s planning department granted permission for applicant James Mcallister to run the attraction at Graiglwyd Springs, Penmaenmawr.

The inflatable attraction will see thrill-seekers take to the water to tackle the obstacle course when the fishery is out of season.

Mr McAllister wants to diversify his business between May and September when warmer weather means trout fishing, a cold-water sport, is less popular and business is quieter.

Fly fishing

According to its website, Graiglwyd Springs Trout Fishery is a ‘well established Troutmaster fishery that has gained a national reputation for excellence in fly fishing’ and is open throughout the year.

The website says the fishery is located at the two-and-a-half-acre lake on the edge of the Snowdonia National Park in scenic surroundings.

The fishery currently employs one full-time member of staff, but the new attraction will create six new part-time jobs.

Water quality

The inflatable will be allowed to operate between 10 am to 4.30 pm Monday – Sunday and will be restricted to four 45-minute sessions a day – with no amplified sound system.

As a planning condition, Conwy says the new development must be started before April 2029.

The inflatable course will also be restricted to operate between 1 May to September 30.

The attraction will also be subject to a water quality safety plan.

