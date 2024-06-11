Plans for microbrewery in historic barn

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Plans to transform a barn into a microbrewery have been given the green light despite concerns about the impact on the area’s roads.

An application was submitted to Flintshire Council last month to convert a stone building in Cilcain, near Mold, to produce craft beer.

The proposals for the facility on Ffordd Trelan were put forward by a small company called McNally’s Brewery.

The firm’s owner said the development would help to support the area’s economy, with their products expected to be sold at a local and regional level.

The scheme has now been approved by a Flintshire planning official despite opposition from members of Cilcain Community Council.

No-through road

In their objections, community councillors said: “The access road to the property is entirely unsuitable for the proposed development.

“Trelan Road to Ty Gwyn is a no-through road with no adequate turning facility at the end of the cul de sac

“Flintshire County Council refuse wagons have to reverse to access the properties and wagons not familiar with the lane have had to be dragged out using tractors.

“Having a brewery located approximately three quarters of a mile up a single-track road with few passing places would severely impact upon residents and farm traffic.”

Under the proposals, the barn will be used to accommodate brewing equipment, fermentation tanks, and storage space.

‘Reasonable hours’

The applicants said the microbrewery would operate within “reasonable hours”, mostly during the day, to minimise disturbances to neighbours.

The scheme was approved by Flintshire Council planning officer Barbara Kinnear, who said in a report: “The guidance offered in Planning Policy Wales is permissive of the reuse and conversion of barns, where the development is of appropriate scale, type and does not adversely impact upon the site and or surroundings.

“From the details submitted in support of the application, it would appear that the operation and running of the business as proposed would not adversely impact upon amenity, noise and nocturnal wildlife.

“The changes proposed to enable the use of the historic barn to a micro-brewery are minimal and in keeping with the barn.”

She added: “Whilst the objections of Cilcain Community Council are noted, the application has been fully assessed by highways, in conjunction with details forwarded by the applicant in terms of envisaged traffic generation, operation of the business and staffing.

“In light of this, highways have raised no objection and confirm that they do not intend to make a recommendation on highway grounds.”

The proposals were approved under delegated powers given to officers to decide on minor applications.

