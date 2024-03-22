Plans for more than 500 homes on coastal path approved

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Plans for hundreds of homes to be built on the Wales Heritage Coast path have been approved.

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s planning committee met on Thursday, March 21, to make a decision on the 576-home development earmarked for land at Upper Cosmeston Farm, near Penarth.

A decision was due on the plans last month, but the planning committee meeting was abandoned halfway through due to technical difficulties.

As at that meeting, local councillor for the area Kevin Mahoney raised major concerns about the plans, notably the potential pressure it will put on existing services in the area that are already “chock-a-block”.

Commenting on surgery, dentist and school places in the area to accommodate for the new homes, he said: “There are none. Every single facility is well overflowing.”

Cllr Mahoney went on to say road infrastructure in the area is “falling to pieces”, and added in respect of Lavernock Road: “We know full well that the road can’t take any more traffic.”

Flood zone

He also questioned the proposed placement of the development in a category B flood zone and argued there is already a high risk of the Sully Brook overflowing.

Welsh minister for climate change Julie James gave her approval to the sale of land at Upper Cosmeston Farm towards the end of last year.

Once built, the housing development will also include a primary school, a public open space and other community facilities.

Vale of Glamorgan Council planning officer Rob Lankshear acknowledged that there is a “systematic issue running throughout the NHS”, but added there is an opportunity for “health services issues to be catered for on site” in the future.

“Though it is outside of the remit of this application,” he added.

Scrutinised

He said the plans have been highly scrutinised and off-site improvements to local road infrastructure has also been recommended.

A planning report on the proposed development also states the advice given on flood zone B is that such areas are suitable for most forms of development and it is unlikely to result in the refusal of planning consent.

Barrie Davies of Asbri Planning, which is the agent behind the development, said there was extensive engagement with the community and plans have undergone thorough examination from a Welsh Government planning inspector.

He also pointed to how the 50% of the development will be affordable housing for an area where many people are waiting for a council home.

