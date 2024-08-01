Plans for neighbourhood’s new health centre cause stir

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Plans for a new health centre have proved controversial with some nearby residents claiming the site is “unsuitable” for the facility.

The applicant, listed as a Mrs Mohan, wants to build the health centre on a vacant plot of land in Ridgeway Hill, Newport.

The medical centre will be a “sustainable and aesthetically pleasing” building that will “serve the local community”, according to a design statement lodged by planning agent Spence Gadsby, of Skerryvore Designs.

The “state-of-the-art” facility will include “specialised” beauty and aesthetic treatments such as dermal facial fillers, anti-wrinkle treatments and “skin boosters”.

Medical services at the proposed health centre will include blood-taking for tests, vitamin injections, ear syringing and monthly dermatologist visits.

Consultation

According to Mr Gadsby’s design statement, the proposed site is “conveniently located, with good vehicular access directly from Ridgeway Hill and excellent connectivity to the M4”.

The application is currently out for consultation, and some neighbours have lodged objections to the proposals.

One neighbour alleged that the land had been designated “strictly for residential planning purposes”, while another claimed there was “no benefit to the local community” and branded the health centre a “glorified beauty salon”.

Allt-yr-yn ward councillor Pat Drewett has also objected to the plans, arguing there will be “little separation distance” between existing homes and the proposed health centre, which could have “a noticeable impact” on residents.

Cllr Drewett described Ridgeway Hill as an “established residential” neighbourhood and said the addition of the centre would “noticeably change the character of the area”.

In his design statement, planning agent Mr Gadsby notes the location is “predominantly defined by single-storey bungalows”, and said the proposed health centre “will be constructed as a single-storey brick building with gable roofs, which is consistent to the architectural language of the surrounding buildings”.

The application can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 24/0521.

