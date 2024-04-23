Plans for new Catholic school set for approval

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Plans submitted more than a year ago to knock down a secondary school and rebuild it are set for approval.

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the plans for Sir Richard Gwyn Catholic High School, off Argae Lane, on Thursday, April 25.

The proposal, which is part of the council’s 21st century schools programme, could see capacity at the school increase from 815 to 1,050 pupils aged 11-16.

A planning report on the scheme states the rebuild would ensure the school is able to meet the demand for places and address the “poor condition and suitability” of the building.

If approved, the new school will also include a special resource base for 60 children, taking the total proposed total capacity to 1,110 pupils.

Congestion

Three neighbouring households raised concerns about the plans with the council.

These, according to the council report into the plans, focus on the potential increase in congestion on nearby roads due to the increased number of pupils.

For the same reason, concerns were also raised about existing parking issues being exacerbated.

As well as the additional pupils, the proposed school expansion would mean an increase in staff from 76 to 132.

A report written by Vale of Glamorgan Council’s highways department last year recognises that Argae Lane “presents issues during peak times”.

It adds: “Various internal colleagues are aware of the highway safety issues presented daily at the school.

“A safe and efficient pick-up and drop-off area should be provided within the confines of the school boundary.”

However, a later report from the highways team published this year shows it has no objections to the plans, subject to a number of conditions being fulfilled by the developers, including:

Submitting plans for active travel improvements;

Creating a traffic and pedestrian management plan;

Providing details of new accesses and drop-off points before any work commences; and

Creating a construction traffic management plan.

The proposed school comprises of a four-storey main teaching block, a new sports hall with associated parking and a multi-use games area with a 4G pitch, running track and kick about area.

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s planning committee will meet to discuss the plans at 4pm.

