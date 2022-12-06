New flood defences for Cardiff could be given the go-ahead this week.

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council’s planning committee will make a decision on plans for a series of flood defences along the Rhymney River and Severn Estuary on Thursday (8 December).

It is hoped that the newly proposed defences, which would be located along both banks of the Rhymney River and extend along the Severn Estuary coastline east and west from the river mouth, will bolster existing defences at “significant risk of failure”.

With sea levels expected to rise in the coming years it is feared that the existing defences will no longer be able to provide the level of protection needed.

A council report on the plans states: “The defences along the Severn Estuary coastline to the west of Rhymney River are in very poor condition with erosion occurring at a rapid rate.

“This is causing landfill material to be deposited into the Severn Estuary from the disused frag tip and the travellers’ site to be at risk of disappearance.”

Large parts of Cardiff are expected to be underwater by 2050 according to data from non-profit news organisation Climate Central.

The council’s report adds: “In addition the Lamby Way roundabout and Rover Way are at risk of being undermined and lost to erosion within 20 years.

“The defences along the east bank of the river and along the coastline to the east of the Rhymney River are also at risk of erosion.

“It is predicted that erosion will increase and impact upon the disused Lamby Way landfill within 20 years, causing landfill material to be released into the Severn Estuary if preventative works are not undertaken.”

The project, which hopes to reduce the risk of flooding for 2,326 residential and 204 non-residential properties for more than 100 years, is being taken forward by Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government.

