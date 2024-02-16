Plans for new wetland habitat agreed

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to create a new wetland habitat have been agreed by a county borough council.

The £150,000 project will see the creation of new habitat involving wet woodland, wild flowers, and an area of wetland at Heol-y-Cyw playing field in Bridgend.

It will also include a number of new benches and picnic benches moved to the area, along with a new path and a board walk over the wetland. Additionally, the scheme will feature artwork from sculptor, Will Nash, in the form of a bee column, which the council says will provide vital nesting opportunities for solitary bees.

New habitat

A Bridgend council spokesperson said: “The scheme includes the creation of new habitat involving wet woodland, wild flowers, and an area of wetland.

“The wetland will be created by directing existing surface water to an attenuation pond, not only to improve the conditions of the field, but also to provide a valuable wetland habitat for a range of species, such as bats, amphibians, birds, and invertebrates.”

Councillor John Spanswick added: “We welcome the development of this area, which promises to offer sanctuary for both wildlife and people wanting to enjoy the natural environment, the perfect antidote to the fast-paced

culture in which we live.

“We would like to thank Welsh Government and our partners for allowing the playing field at Heol-y-Cyw to be cultivated in a way that has an abundance of environmental benefits, as well as advantages for well-being.”

Support

He added: “We would like to reassure residents that the planting scheme will not be taking up all of the open space, the area will still feature two pitches and there will still be plenty of recreational ground for any informal activity.”

The project is being supported by Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature funding and the partnership between the Bridgend Local Nature Partnership, Bridgend County Borough Council and Coychurch Higher Community Council.

