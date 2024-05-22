Plans for nuclear power site at Wyfla must centre on needs of local community – Llinos Medi

Plaid Cymru’s candidate in Ynys Môn for the upcoming General Election says any plans to develop a nuclear power site at Wyfla must centre around the needs and interests of local communities.

The UK Government confirmed earlier today (22 May) that the Wylfa site on Ynys Môn is their preferred option for the development of a new large-scale nuclear power station.

This follows the announcement in March that the UK Government had purchased the land previously owned by Hitatchi for £160 million.

Wylfa’s twin reactor Magnox nuclear power station stopped generating power at the end of 2015 and has been decommissioned.

Hitachi pulled the plug on a project to build a nuclear power station on the site three years ago, despite pumping £2 billion into the development.

‘Wary’

Llinos Medi, who is also the leader of the Island’s council, said: “This announcement is to be welcomed, but we have to remain wary of the political motivations behind it. All we’re being told is that Wylfa is a priority site for nuclear development, something we’ve long been aware of. Without any further details or timescales to accompany it, unfortunately, this announcement doesn’t offer anything but warm words.

“The truth is, it was the UK Conservative Government’s fault that plans to press ahead with this development were scrapped back in 2019, taking away thousands of potential jobs that local people were promised and putting us all the way back to square one.

“While I’m glad that developing a nuclear power station at Wylfa is back on the table, the priority for these plans must centre around the needs of our local communities on Ynys Môn.

“However, I fear that, based on their previous track record, this will not be a priority for this UK government. I will continue to demand the best for local communities on Ynys Môn and ensure that any development of a nuclear power station on the island is delivered with their interests at heart.”

Talks

UK Government ministers are starting talks with international energy firms to explore building the UK’s third mega-nuclear power station at the site, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

The department said the gigawatt nuclear power plant could provide enough clean power for six million homes for 60 years, bringing the UK closer to its target of generating a quarter of all electricity – around 24GW – from homegrown nuclear power by 2050.

Announcing the plans, Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “We are powering ahead with the biggest expansion of nuclear energy in 70 years.

“Anglesey has a proud nuclear history and it is only right that, once again, it can play a central role in boosting the UK’s energy security.

“Wylfa would not only bring clean, reliable power to millions of homes – it could create thousands of well-paid jobs and bring investment to the whole of North Wales.”

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies added:“This is significant and welcome news for Wales that promises to bring thousands of high-quality jobs to the local economy.

“Alongside the revival of nuclear power at Wylfa, recent measures we have announced include a Freeport for Anglesey, £17m in Levelling Up money for Holyhead and electrification of the North Wales rail line which show that the UK Government continues to deliver for Anglesey and for North Wales.”

