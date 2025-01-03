Plans for over a hundred new homes on outskirts of north Wales village

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

Plans to build 135 new homes on the outskirts of a small village in north Wales have been submitted to Flintshire County Council.

According to consultation documents published in October, the Anwyl development near New Brighton will be a mix of apartments, bungalows and houses with every home on site classified as affordable.

The plans for the agricultural land next to the Mold Bypass include 12 one-bedroom apartments, eight one-bedroom bungalows, six two-bedroom bungalows, 61 two-bedroom houses, 40 three-bedroom houses and eight four-bedroom houses.

Objections

However a screening consultation last autumn – designed to pre-assess any areas of major concern – drew objections from residents.

They argued that the site – incorrectly labelled as Bryn-y-Baal for the consultation – would overwhelm local roads and drainage infrastructure.

“We have already had a development of 90-plus houses approved,” said one respondent.

“The local roads cannot cope with more traffic. It’s already gridlocked in the morning.

“In addition the local infrastructure cannot support more residents- we don’t have a doctor, shop or post office in the village. In addition there are no bus routes to the proposed area, increasing car use.

“New Brighton has had three recent developments and no investment in the quality of drains, sewerage or gas supplies to support this.”

Congested

Another resident added: “There is no safe route to school, the garage has insufficient local amenities to cater for more houses, The roads are already congested, there has been no investment in area to support more houses.”

Despite their concerns – and the presence of some historic remains of Wat’s Dyke Scheduled Ancient Monument on the site – Flintshire planning officers reported no major issues with the proposal and a full application has now been submitted.

“It is considered that the extent of any potential impacts arising from the proposed development would be localised, in terms geographical area and the size of population affected,” officers reported.

“The potential impacts of the proposed development would be of a relatively minor scale as have been assessed in the reporting and mitigation presented in the application.

“There are no known issues that would lead to significant environmental issues and these will be assessed and, if necessary, mitigated as part of the planning application process.”

Choice

In a planning statement, Anwyl Homes said: “The development will create a high quality inclusive, sustainable residential neighbourhood which maintains and enhances the key existing landscape features, integrating the site into the wider area.

“The development will maintain a well-informed, safe and attractive neighbourhood, which promotes the well-being of its residents and visitors. The properties will be accessible for all and the site is accessible by a range of means of transport giving residents and visitors a real choice about how they travel.”

