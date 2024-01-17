Plans for turkey-breeding facility raise pollution and disturbance concerns

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to construct two turkey-breeding buildings have sparked concerns about road safety, river pollution and disturbance to neighbours.

Clay Burrows, of Aviagen Turkeys Ltd, has applied to Denbighshire Council, seeking planning permission to demolish his existing seven poultry sheds, replacing them with two linked units at his farm at Bryn Golau, Saron, Denbigh.

The applicant then plans to operate as a turkey-laying unit with a capacity for 6,000 birds.

Objections

One of the buildings will measure 101m x 18m and the second will be 111m x 18m, each with a floorspace of 1,818sqm and 1,998sqm respectively.

If agreed by the council’s planning committee, the proposed steel-framed buildings will have external polyester coated cladding on the walls and roof.

Each will be fitted with automatic feeders with ventilation fans mounted on the roof.

But Llanrhaeadr Yng Nghinmeirch Community Council have objected to the plans. The community council says the new proposed access is too close to a bend in the road and a junction, with fears the plans could cause traffic accidents.

A statement from the community council reads: “We do not agree with the highways statement, and we are of the opinion that the proposed placement of the new vehicular entrance/exit so close to the crossroads with extremely poor sight lines will cause accidents between the large articulated delivery vehicles and the local traffic from the school bus, local forestry, farm, or cars.

“There is insufficient distance between the new access and the crossroads.”

Natural Resources Wales also have concerns inadequate information has been provided in support of the proposal, insisting additional information is required on manure management and contaminated water.

Neighbours Robert Wynne and David and Gillian Tyrer also complained of potential odour issues.

Other concerns included the timing of deliveries and noise, continuous disturbance in terms of operating hours, and noise from fans.

Residents also complained about the impact of lighting on nearby properties, pests and potential issues with vermin, and ammonia.

But Welsh Government policy dictates that strong rural economies are essential in sustaining vibrant communities, insisting the planning system should support economic and employment growth in the countryside if appropriate and significant environmental protection is in place.

Consequently, council officers say the plans are deemed acceptable and have recommended the committee grant permission for the buildings, subject to conditions.

The matter will be debated at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ tomorrow (Wednesday).

