Plans for weather testing equipment could pave way for giant wind turbines

Plans to build a temporary mast to assess weather conditions at a site near Llyn Clywedog have been lodged with the local council.

The meteorological mast could be the precursor to a giant 220 metre high wind turbines earmarked for the area in a wind farm called Esgair Galed Energy Park.

The weather mast application has been made by Esgair Galed Energy Park Limited which is the development vehicle for Bute Energy for the wind turbine project.

The mast would be 120 metres high.

In documents lodged with the application, agents Carney Sweeney explain the proposal: “The site of the mast is located approximately 3.8 kilometres to the west of Staylittle.

“The mast will gather a range of meteorological data during the approximately 18-month period as part of the overall feasibility assessment for a future wind farm proposal.”

They said that the mast would provide information for the “wind resources” at the site.

Powys planners are expected to decide the proposal by March 25.

Later this month Bute Energy will hold a series of drop in sessions to explain their proposals for the Esgair Galed Windfarm which would roughly be situated, northwest of Llanidloes, southeast of Machynlleth and south of Llanbrynmair.

Bute Energy want to build 26 turbines at the site that would have a maximum height of 220 metres.

The wind turbines 171 MW of electricity which would be enough to power between 113,000 and 179,000 households a year.

Bute Energy say the project will deliver significant benefits to the local community, including an annual Community Benefit Fund worth around £1.2 million “based on current designs.”

This application would be deemed a Development of National Significance (DNS) and would be processed by Welsh Government planning inspectors at Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW).

Planning inspectors would provide a recommendation to Welsh Government ministers who would eventually announce the decision.

This means that Powys County Council are consultees rather than decision makers for the proposal.

A non-statutory consultation period started last month and will run until March 7.

Bute Energy anticipate that they will lodge a planning application with PEDW in 2025.

Drop in sessions will take place at:

Llanbrynmair Community Centre on Monday, February 19, from 2.30pm to 7pm.

Aberhosan Village Hall on Monday, February 26 from 2.30pm to 7pm.

Staylittle Village Hall on Tuesday, February 27 from 2.30pm to 7pm.

