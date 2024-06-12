Plans lodged for demolition of blocks of flats

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Plans to allow four blocks of six flats to be demolished to make way for a new housing development have been lodged with planners.

Last summer Powys County Council was given the go ahead by councillors on the planning committee to build 16 one bedroom flats at Ael Y Bryn and Pen Y Bryn in Ystradgynlais.

To make way for the new build scheme the 24 flats that are now seen as unsuitable to meet the needs of local residents need to be demolished.

The new scheme would occupy the same area as the existing buildings.

The non material amendment planning application has been made by Simon Kendrick the council’s principal engineer change and is to allow the council to make changes to seven conditions that formed part of the planning permission approved in July 2023.

Demolition

Mr Kendrick said he wanted to make the changes to the conditions: “To allow demolition to be carried out ahead of the main development to allow further ground investigation works to be undertaken.”

A demolition method statement has been lodged with the application which explains what is supposed to happen next with the project.

Mr Kendrick said: “Recommendations are made to ensure a safe demolition and it is suggested that the works can proceed without need for a derogation licence being sought.

“Biodiversity enhancements will be proposed and can be secured as part of the redevelopment of the site.”

Notification letters

The documents explains that notification letters will be sent to neighbours ahead of the demolition, utility services will be disconnected, furniture and materials in the buildings will be cleared as well as fixtures and fittings being stripped.

The demolition will be: “down to and including foundations.”

The document said: “The site will be left with the accesses and surrounding areas of soft landscaping intact as existing.”

Mr Kendrick explains that the contract for the works has not been agreed yet and the demolition work is expected to take “in the region” of six weeks.

The council expects that demolition work will start on October 1.

A decision on the application is expected by June 19.

The new development, which will include green spaces, gardens and 22 car parking spaces, is part of a long-term council investment programme which aims to improve the quality of life for people living in the area.

